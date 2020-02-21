Home People President of Sierra Leone has married his wife again-this time in a church
PeopleRelationships

President of Sierra Leone has married his wife again-this time in a church

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 116 views

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio today exchanged wedding vows with the First Lady Fatima Bio at the St. Paul’s Seminary Chapel in Freetown for the second time.


President Bio first married Fatima Jabbe in the UK in 2013 before he became President. That union was a civil and traditional union but not a “white wedding”.

According to the Archbishop of Freetown, there are no records in the Catholic Diocese of Sierra Leone to prevent the President who was married before to Francis Bio in 1992/1993 from remarrying again. The President and Francis divorced and he presented the annulment of that union to the Diocese.

In a letter published last week, the Archbishop said that although the President was married before it was not a marriage officially recognized in the church, therefore, it does not break Catholic law against divorce for President Bio to marry Mrs. Bio in the Catholic Church.


Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Markmuday teams up with Drizilik to release fresh...

Asmaa Kamara James bags yet another award as...

Sierra Leone: Kandeh Yumkella resigns from UN to...

Sierra Leone: Corner Yai is up close with...

Out and About with newly crowned Miss Sierra...

English actress Ellen Thomas, Kadi out and about...

Happy 52nd Birthday Youssou Ndour

Sierra Leone Mourns: ‘My Sweetie’ crooner, ‘Bunny Mack’...

If Hawanatu is Sierra Leone’s Future…then fear not,...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!