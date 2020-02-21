President of Sierra Leone has married his wife again-this time in a church

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio today exchanged wedding vows with the First Lady Fatima Bio at the St. Paul’s Seminary Chapel in Freetown for the second time.



President Bio first married Fatima Jabbe in the UK in 2013 before he became President. That union was a civil and traditional union but not a “white wedding”.

According to the Archbishop of Freetown, there are no records in the Catholic Diocese of Sierra Leone to prevent the President who was married before to Francis Bio in 1992/1993 from remarrying again. The President and Francis divorced and he presented the annulment of that union to the Diocese.

In a letter published last week, the Archbishop said that although the President was married before it was not a marriage officially recognized in the church, therefore, it does not break Catholic law against divorce for President Bio to marry Mrs. Bio in the Catholic Church.



