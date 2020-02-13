Sierra Leone News Today

ACC indicts Town Chief and former Councilor in Kono District for corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed an indictment against Chief Sahr Quee, Town Chief and Ms. Sundu Yongai former councilor of Kensay Community in Koidu City, Kono District, on 10th February 2020. These two individuals were indicted with 3 counts of corruption offenses bordering on misappropriation of donor property contrary to section 37(1) and conspiracy to commit a corruption offenses contrary to section 128(1) of the Anti-corruption Act No.12 of 2008 as amended.

Rainbo Initiative records 24.23% increase on Gender-based violence cases in 2019

There were 3,137 gender-based violence cases in 2018 and the number has increased to 3,897 in 2019. This was according to the Rainbo Initiative data analysis of 2019 released on the 12th of February 2020 in Freetown. 3,701 cases out of the total were sexual assault cases whilst 196 were physical assault cases. The figure covers the total statistics for the five centers from which they operate around the country(Freetown, Kenema, Makeni, Kono, and Bo). Freetown recorded the highest number of cases with a total of 1,641 whilst Makeni the lowest with only 297 cases.

Legal Aid Board assures protection of widows

The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has informed representatives of Widows Network Sierra Leone from all around the country to report male relatives of their deceased husbands who selfishly dispossess them of their properties belonging to them and their late husbands all in the name of customs and traditions.