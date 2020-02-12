Sierra Leone News Today

Free Tuition for Physically Challenged citizens of Sierra Leone

The Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Professor Aiah Gbakima has informed the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) that all physically challenged citizens in Sierra Leone should henceforth attend institutions of higher education free of charge. He further disclosed that instruction has been passed to all registered institutions in the country. Any physically challenged person who meets their entry requirements must be accepted without fee.

Epilepsy Association Sierra Leone embarks on a campaign to raise awareness about the disease on International Epilepsy Day

The Epilepsy Association in Sierra Leone has currently embarked on an awareness-raising campaign to minimize the stigmatization around the disease and create more consciousness. The coordinator for Epilepsy in Sierra Leone Prof Radcliffe Lisk says over 100,000 Sierra Leoneans are living with Epilepsy. International Epilepsy Day is celebrated yearly on the second Monday of February. The day promotes awareness of epilepsy in more than 120 countries each year. It is a day set aside to celebrate and highlight problems faced by people with epilepsy, their families, and their careers.

Njala University sacks two Deputy Vice-Chancellors

Dr. Saidu Challey Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Bo) and Dr. Joseph Sherman Kamara Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Mokonde) have both been relieved of their roles as acting Deputy Vice-Chancellors (DVC) for both branches of the Njala University. This happened after a weeklong strike by the Njala Academic Staff Association. Dr. Challey will be replaced by Dr. Richard Ansumana who will superintend all activities of the campus till further notice. On the other hand, Dr. Kamara will be replaced by Dr. Philip Mornya. These replacements are not permanent as both positions remain vacant until a suitable and qualified replacement is found.