Sierra Leone News Today 

Sierra Leone losing its wetlands

The Minister of Environment Foday Moriba Jaward on Thursday 6th February said that ‘Sierra Leone is losing its wetlands (land consisting of marshes or swamps) through encroachment at an alarming rate.’ This statement was made during the launching of Sierra Leone’s Climate Change Adaptation Plan during the commemoration of World Wetlands Day at the British Council auditorium in Freetown. He further stated that the Aberdeen Creek and other wetlands across the country have suffered massive encroachment by the public despite a series of government actions against encroachers.

LEOCEM Cement refuses to reduce its prices

The Director at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Charles Merewether Thompson told the committee of Trade and Industry that one of the two cement factories in Sierra Leone, Leocem informed the ministry that they won’t reduce cement price because they are buying fuel for the machine that produces the cement. As a result of that, the cost of their cement remains SLL60,000 whilst their counterpart Dangote Group has agreed to reduce the cost to SLL52,000. This was said on Thursday 6th February when the committee summoned officials of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and National Revenue Authority concerning the price increase of cement.

Mohamed Larkson Sesay winner of ‘Be a star’ receives SLL50million star prize

The winner of ‘Be a Star’ season 1 Mohamed Larkson M. Sesay received SLL50million star prize on Thursday 6th February at the headquarters of Africell-SL, Wilberforce Street. Present at the ceremony were CEO of African Young Voices (AYV) Anthony Navo, the staff of AYV and Africell, Joe Abass Bangura, John Konteh, guests and participants from the ‘Be a star show’ and the press.