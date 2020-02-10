Health authorities quarantined 29 people from China in Freetown

Health authorities in Sierra Leone have quarantined 29 people who flew in from China to Freetown as a “precautionary measure” with the aim of protecting the lives of citizens against coronavirus.



The quarantined people flew in on Friday and are now housed in a Chinese state run hotel in Freetown, but there hasn’t been any clear information on how the measures are enforced.



According to a health ministry official, there are two others isolated in the airport, they showed signs of extreme high body temperature.



In the meantime, the government and the health ministry have made no announcement on any preventive measures to the public. But the Washington Post reports that the World Health Organization will be flying in with test kits for coronavirus this week.



Source: Umaru Fofana.

