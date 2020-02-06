5 things you need to know about Female Genital Mutilation in Sierra Leone on International Day of Zero Tolerance Against FGM

No law does not specifically address harmful practices against girls and violence against women

There is no law in Sierra Leone that bans FGM because it is neither considered a taboo nor a form of gender-based violence.

UNFPA’s 2018 report on reproductive health and harmful traditional practice makes no mention of FGM by name

International Development Agencies and NGOs like the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) in Sierra Leone shy away from FGM.

The estimated prevalence of FGM in girls and women (15-49 years) is 89.6% (DHS, 2013)

Only 10.4% of women in Sierra Leone are uncircumcised.

Not all women who are circumcised say that they are victims of FGM. First Lady of Sierra Leone has said this is an important part of the discourse in an interview in 2018 “

I am a circumcised woman. I have had three successful deliveries without complications

,”

she said and added that she had not faced any complication due to FGM.