Tuesday, April 16
Star Zee visits US for State Department Leadership Program

Lamin Kargbo
April 16, 2024
Sierra Leonean hip-hop artist, Star Zee is currently in the United States of America, participating in the International Visitor Leadership Program focused on Hip-Hop and Civic Engagement to expand her artistic horizons.

The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) is the U.S. Department of State’s flagship exchange initiative. It brings current and emerging foreign leaders to the United States for short-term visits, fostering direct engagement and enduring connections with American counterparts. 

While expressing her appreciation for the golden opportunity to represent Sierra Leone, Star Zee said she looks forward to the impact this program will bring back to society.

“I am looking forward to exploring how hip-hop can be a powerful tool for social change and to bringing these insights back to our community,” said Star Zee in a Facebook post. 

Each year, nearly 5,000 participants from across the world benefit from the program.

