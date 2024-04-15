Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, April 15
HomeAfrica“I want to create a lot of jobs in Sierra Leone” – Antonio Rudiger shares ambitious vision
AfricaCharityDiasporaNewsPeople

“I want to create a lot of jobs in Sierra Leone” – Antonio Rudiger shares ambitious vision

Lamin Kargbo
April 15, 2024
0
394

German-Sierra Leonean defender, Antonio Rudiger expressed his aspiration during an interview with Real Madrid, saying that he dreams of generating numerous job opportunities in Sierra Leone, his mother’s place of origin.

“In Sierra Leone, the country of my parents, I aim to generate numerous job opportunities,” said Rudiger and he plans on achieving this within the next 10 years. 

The former Chelsea defender has initiated philanthropic efforts in the West African nation through his foundation, the Antonio Rudiger Foundation aiding underprivileged individuals.

He has previously donated over USD 100,000 to support the government’s free quality education program and, in 2022, he allocated his World Cup earnings to fund life-changing surgeries for physically challenged children. 

Previous Article

Sierra Leone Launches Nationwide Malaria Vaccination Campaign for Children

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.