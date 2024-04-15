“I want to create a lot of jobs in Sierra Leone” – Antonio Rudiger shares ambitious vision

German-Sierra Leonean defender, Antonio Rudiger expressed his aspiration during an interview with Real Madrid, saying that he dreams of generating numerous job opportunities in Sierra Leone, his mother’s place of origin.

“In Sierra Leone, the country of my parents, I aim to generate numerous job opportunities,” said Rudiger and he plans on achieving this within the next 10 years.

The former Chelsea defender has initiated philanthropic efforts in the West African nation through his foundation, the Antonio Rudiger Foundation aiding underprivileged individuals.

He has previously donated over USD 100,000 to support the government’s free quality education program and, in 2022, he allocated his World Cup earnings to fund life-changing surgeries for physically challenged children.