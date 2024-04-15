Sierra Leone’s Jeremiah Thoronka makes Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Sierra Leonean innovator Jeremiah Thoronka has earned a spot on this year’s FORBES AFRICA 30 UNDER 30 list, highlighting individuals who are reshaping Africa’s narrative with their groundbreaking achievements and bold ventures.

Aside from profits, these individuals attain success through innovation, influence, and individuality.

Thoronka, is a 24-year-old innovator and founder of Optim Energy, boasting expertise in energy, climate change, environmental sustainability, and development.

Renowned for his invention of a device that harnesses kinetic energy from pedestrian and street traffic vibrations to generate clean, renewable energy, Thoronka launched Optim Energy in 2017 to spearhead the development of this groundbreaking technology. The company has successfully deployed its systems in various nations, including Sierra Leone, Rwanda, and Kenya.

He is a recipient of the Chegg.org Global Student Prize in 2021, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Other prominent people featured in the list include; Nigeria’s Victor Oshimen, South Africa’s Tyla, South Africa’s Luke Mostert, Kenya’s Arooj Sheikh, and many more.