Nigeria’s famed transgender celebrity, Bobrisky, has been sentenced to six months in jail for “spraying” naira banknotes at various social events.

Throwing money in the air is a sign of appreciation commonly done at Nigerian weddings and celebrations. This is technically an offense as the notes then fall to the ground where they can be stepped on.

But it is hard for people to be prosecuted for this crime.

She has not been given the option of paying a fine instead, local media report.