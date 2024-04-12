Over 85,000 in Sierra Leone affected by epilepsy

The Executive Director of the Epilepsy Association in Sierra Leone, Max Bangura has disclosed to the media that approximately 85,000 individuals are living with epilepsy nationwide.

At a symposium in Freetown, themed “Making Epilepsy a Health Priority in Africa,” Bangura urged the Sierra Leone government to promptly adopt and implement the inter-sectoral global action plan for epilepsy and other neurological conditions spanning from 2022 to 2031.

He emphasized that epilepsy is not demonic or contagious and could affect anyone, advocating for an end to discrimination and stigma. Bangura highlighted the psychological stress faced by families and the withdrawal of children from school due to shame.

Currently, Sierra Leone has twenty-four treatment centers and 35,000 trained health workers for epilepsy care. Bangura explained the complexity of epilepsy, its various types, and the importance of understanding affected brain parts for treatment. Phenobarbital is the recommended medication as of 2012.

He stressed collaboration among stakeholders to achieve the plan’s objectives covering policy, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, research, and public health responses. Bangura underscored research’s role in prevention, early detection, and treatment advancement, urging for awareness campaigns to dispel myths and stigma. He concluded by reiterating the urgent need for collaborative efforts to improve the lives of those affected in Sierra Leone.