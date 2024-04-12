Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Friday, April 12
President Bio denies intentions for a seven-year or third term in office

Lamin Kargbo
April 12, 2024
President Julius Maada Bio has said that he has no intentions of prolonging his tenure by either pursuing a seven-year term or seeking a third term in office.

He made this statement during his speech at the Special Presidential DEPA Meeting, where the focus was on reviewing Sierra Leone’s 1991 Constitution. 

This clarification comes amidst speculations about potential extensions to his presidency.

“I am not seeking a seven-year term, nor am I considering running for a third term. As I have consistently emphasized, upon leaving my presidency, my aim is to establish laws that will strengthen the democratic future of our nation,” said President Bio.

President Bio further emphasizes the significance of the ongoing constitutional review, highlighting that the resulting legal documentation will mark a transformative journey shaping the future of Sierra Leone.

