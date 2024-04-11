Nollywood star Junior Pope dies in boat accident

Nollywood actor Junior Pope Odonwodo, also known as Jnr Pope, tragically passed away in a boat accident while en route to a film shoot in Nigeria’s Delta state.

Despite initial reports of survival, efforts to revive him at two hospitals were unsuccessful, as confirmed by Emeka Rollas Ejezie, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Videos circulating on social media depict rescuers retrieving the unconscious actor from the River Niger following the incident on Wednesday night.

Earlier, Pope had expressed concerns about safety measures during the boat journey in a video shared on Instagram. With over 150 Nollywood credits to his name, he was renowned for portraying various characters, including criminals, villains, bodyguards, and hitmen.

The industry mourns his loss, adding to recent grief over the passing of fellow actors John Okafor, known as Mr Ibu, and Amaechi Muonagor.