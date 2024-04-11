Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Thursday, April 11
Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai Appointed Executive Director of NSA
Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai Appointed Executive Director of NSA

Lamin Kargbo
April 11, 2024
Dr. Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai Esq, a football administrator and the CEO of Luawa FC, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the National Sports Authority.

He takes over from Dr. Kenneth Brima, who held the position for more than five years. Saffa brings extensive experience in various aspects of sports, particularly in grassroots and professional football.

According to a publication by footballsierraleone.net upon confirming his appointment, Saffa said he aims to focus on the entire project of the NSA, making it more effective and ensuring that sports benefit young people.

The former chairman of the Sierra Leone Premier League Board also plans to create job opportunities for the youth and put Sierra Leoneis back on the map in terms of winning Internationally.

Saffa is also a lawyer and a civil rights activist, who is highly regarded for revitalizing Sierra Leone football in 2019, ending a six-year hiatus in the country’s top-flight league. 

Additionally, he chaired the Premier League club Old Edwardians for over a decade.

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
