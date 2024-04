Yesterday, April 10, 2024, was Eid-ul-Fitr, an Islamic feast that marks the end of the holy month of fasting (Ramadan).

Muslims come together in large congregations to pray, showcasing unique and elegant attire to mark the occasion.

In this blog post, we’re showcasing classic attire worn by Sierra Leoneans on Eid-ul-Fitr, likening it to a Muslim Met Gala.