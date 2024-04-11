Sierra Leoneans in the DMV Spotlight: Meet The Entrepreneur with a Heart for Social Good

Mohamed: I was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone. I attended the Prince of Wales School as a teenager and am the current Assistant Secretary for the Alumni group the Old Prince Walean Association. I came to the United States with my family in the early 2000 and have made Maryland my home. I attended the Maryland Eastern Shore University. Graduated with my bachelor’s in biology and master’s in biotechnology management respectively. While in college, I founded the Skeemo Clothing brand, which focused on urban wear and sporting goods. Designing different jerseys and incorporating their respective country flags; Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Guinea, Ghana, and The Gambia. In January of 2024, I visited Sierra Leone, and on that same trip, I came across a gentleman who was an amputee. Impressed by his demeanor, I befriended him and promised to bring awareness to their plights. During this Holy Month of Ramadan, I and a group of like-minded individuals raised over $3,000 for them and used that money to purchase 70 bags of rice and gave each family 500 SLE (new leones).