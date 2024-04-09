Sierra Leonean social worker Suafiatu Tunis leads successful Ramadan Food Drive for over 100 families in Freetown

Over one hundred families in Freetown received food supplies from a Ramadan Food Drive this weekend.

The Ramadan Food Drive is an annual fundraiser spearheaded by Sierra Leonean social worker Suafiatu Tunis with support from Vickie Remoe, Sierra Leone’s “queen of digital communications”. Remoe uses her savvy digital skills to raise funds through her website and social media channels. The funds are then sent to Tunis, who identifies the families and sources the food, and distribution.

This weekend Tunis donated essential food supplies—such as five kilograms of rice, beans, five liters of palm oil, fish, chicken, onions, Maggie seasoning, and salt—to support over 100 families and 42 individuals from Up Gun, Shell, Portee, Wellington, and Waterloo.

The goal of the Ramadan food drive is to support vulnerable food insecure households. A total of $5600.65 was received in donations from Sierra Leoneans at home and in the diaspora. Of these one was a corporate donation from DotBleu Air Freight and Logistics.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our donors for their generosity. Your contributions are deeply valued, and we are truly grateful for your support and efforts,” said Tunis.

After relocating to Sierra Leone from Saudi Arabia during the Ebola epidemic, Tunis got into social work. Since then, she has collaborated with various organizations to offer assistance to vulnerable communities. Her partnership with Remoe has existed for three years, focused on extending welfare support to those in need.

During the 2022 Ramadan, more than 250 individuals from 55 households in the Portee and Grassfield communities were recipients of the food drive, receiving essential provisions such as rice, oil, onions, and other basic food necessities.

Remoe and Tunis say they look forward to another successful Ramadan Food Drive campaign in 2025 insha Allah.