Introducing Poly Care Medical A State of The Art Clinic in Freetown 

Poly Care Medical is a comprehensive medical clinic that provides high-quality healthcare services to the community. Our patients receive excellent personalised care from our in-house team of experienced medical professionals. The Poly Care team is here to provide the highest quality care using only latest medical technologies and treatments.

Conveniently located on 46 Wilkinson Road in Freetown we are a primary care provider with specialisations in gynaecology and obstetrics, maternal health, and urgent care. You can also visit Poly Care for occupational medicine, general check-ups, consultations, and diagnostics.

Other services we provide are:

Labor and Delivery Services

Fertility treatments ( IUI etc)

Biochemistry & Haematology Lab

Ultrasound

GP (Internal Medicine & Gastroenterologist )

24×7 Ambulance Service

ECG

Emergency Ambulance Services

We also have a fully equipped delivery room with incubators etc.

Meet Dr. Mouhamad Fares _ Gynaecologist and Obstetrician

Dr. Mouhamad Fares is an expert gynaecologist and obstetrician with over ten years of experience. He studied at The Royal College UK and completed MRCOG Part 2. Dr. Fares is a professional who loves his work and guarantees the best care possible to all his patients. Since, Poly Care Medical opened last year, Dr. Fares has performed several successful IUI fertility procedures. To book a consultation with Dr. Fares please call us on +232 32 333444.