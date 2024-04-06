Sierra Leone: The Struggle for Power 1984 -2007 – A compelling history has been released in London

On March the 6th, 2024, One of Sierra Leone’s best known journalist and former editor of London-based West Africa Magazine and Africa Economic Digest, Eddie Momoh, has released his first book on his country’s political and devastating 12-year civil war. Sierra Leone: The Struggle for Power 1984-2007 delves into the intricate political landscape of Sierra Leone, offering a comprehensive analysis of the power dynamics that fueled the nation’s brutal 121-year civil war.

Momoh’s debut into the realm of political literature on Africa provides readers with an in-depth exploration of Sierra Leone’s history from 1984 to 2007. From the reign of Siaka Stevens to Ernest Koroma, the book meticulously examines the political rivalries, ethnic complexities, and military interventions that shaped the nation’s trajectory during this tumultuous period.

Sierra Leone: The Struggle for Power 1984-2007 is not merely a historical account but a poignant reflection on the underlying causes of the civil war. Momoh raises critical questions about the conflict’s origins, exploring whether it stemmed from resource disputes or genuine desires for political change. Moreover, the book explores the international response to the civil war, highlighting the pivotal role played by the United Kingdom in its resolution. It also pays tribute to President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, whose leadership ushered in an era of peace and reconciliation following the turmoil.

“Sierra Leone: The Struggle for Power 1984-2007” stands as a testament to Momoh’s dedication to unravelling the intricacies of African politics and history. Momoh’s narrative offers a unique perspective that illuminates the complexities of Sierra Leone’s past while providing invaluable insights for the nation’s future. It is a testament to the resilience of the Sierra Leonean people and a call to action for a brighter, more just future.

The book is now on available for purchase on Amazon at £ 20.99.