Jobomax Homes Names VRC MKTG As Marketing Partner

VR&C Marketing, also known as VRC MKTG, has been chosen as Jobomax Homes’s exclusive marketing partner, establishing their position as the preferred agency for West Africa’s most trusted homebuilders. The agency will support the American company’s growth across key markets in Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Guinea.

Founded in Pennsylvania by former Peace Corps volunteers and a Guinean national in 2014, Jobomax Homes gives West Africans in the diaspora and in the region access to the high-quality housing they deserve. The company solves critical housing problems facing home buyers, including dubious land deals, low-trust contractors, and the absence of viable housing finance options.

VRC MKTG’s unrivaled expertise in digital marketing and deep ties to the diaspora make them the perfect choice to propel Jobomax Homes toward achieving its ardent goals.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jobomax Homes, Robert Hornsby, shared his enthusiasm about VRC MKTG coming onboard the company’s team.

“VR&C Marketing has a track record of excellence and a deep understanding of the West African market since they have worked with regional companies for many years. We believe that VR&C joining our team will elevate Jobomax Homes’s brand presence and drive success in the region,” he expressed.

Director of Digital Media and Communications at VR&C Marketing, Vickie Remoe, shared her company’s mission to connect American brands to African audiences at home and in the diaspora.

“Our American clients include Schools for Salone in Seattle, MiKashBoks in New York, and Grovara in Philadelphia. With our marketing expertise, we develop winning strategies that amplify client impact and generate leads,” said Remoe.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Jobomax Homes, who address the challenges faced by the African diaspora when building a home on the continent. Jobomax Homes has a proven track record of constructing and selling entire communities in West Africa. With our support, more Africans in the diaspora can achieve their dream of owning a home with Jobomax Homes,” she said.

About VR&C Marketing Company

VR&C Marketing (VRC MKTG) was founded in December 2012 by Vickie Remoe to empower African businesses to expand their reach through digital marketing. Our offices in Sierra Leone and Ghana help us to deliver exceptional product launch campaigns, create compelling brand narratives, and connect with audiences on a deeper level. Our media productions, including the renowned SwitSalone.com blog, the Make Sierra Leone Famous podcast, and the Sierra Leone Diaspora Investment Conference, are designed to engage with our audience and foster meaningful conversations. Trust us to help you amplify your brand and connect with your community through our powerful content.