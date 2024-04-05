Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Friday, April 5
President Bio Declares National Emergency on Drug Abuse Crisis in Sierra Leone

Lamin Kargbo
April 5, 2024
President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially declared a national emergency on drug and substance abuse.

In his address on national TV on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the president emphasized the gravity of the situation, particularly concerning the synthetic drug Kush, which has been wreaking havoc among Sierra Leonean youths. 

He further announced the formation of a National Task Force on Drugs and Substance Abuse (NaTFDSA) to lead a comprehensive strategy against the Kush epidemic. This task force, composed of representatives from various sectors, will focus on prevention, care, treatment, law enforcement, and community engagement.

The President reiterated the government’s dedication to human capital development and outlined measures to support youth, including educational programs and job creation initiatives. Additionally, he stressed the importance of rehabilitation facilities and a compassionate approach to addressing addiction.

He finally urged citizens to unite in rejecting Kush and supporting one another in creating a drug-free society, drawing parallels to past national efforts in combating crises. He also extended condolences to families affected by the scourge of drug abuse.

