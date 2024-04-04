Sierra Leone ranked fourth in global malaria death rates with over 7,000 deaths annually

Laiba Immad’s research and publication ranked Sierra Leone fourth among the five countries with the highest malaria death rates.

According to the report Sierra Leone records over 2.5 million cases of malaria with over 7000 deaths annually. Malaria accounts for 40 percent of hospital admissions and 37 percent of deaths in children under five, with a total deaths per 100,000 people of 81.1.

Over time, malaria has remained the primary cause of death in Sierra Leone. However, with support from international partners, a series of campaigns have been launched to eradicate the disease, including the mass distribution of treated nets earlier this year.

The Central African Republic with 86.8 percent sits in first place, Nigeria at 82.3 percent in second place, Burkina Faso at 81.2 percent in third place, and Niger at 80.7 percent in fifth place.





