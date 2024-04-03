Sierra Leone to Establish National Task Force to Tackle Kush Crisis – Vice President Announces

During a town hall meeting aimed at enhancing efforts against drug abuse, Sierra Leone’s Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, unveiled plans to establish a comprehensive national task force to address the escalating use of Kush, a synthetic drug wreaking havoc on the lives of numerous young individuals.

He stated that this initiative will encompass all sectors of society and will be replicated at district and chiefdom levels. Vice President Jalloh further underscored the seriousness of the situation, pointing out that two magistrates have been assigned to deal with Kush-related cases.

“Over the weekend, we intercepted two containers and seven people are in custody. They will never see sunlight, they will be charged and will be sentenced, and no amount of lawyer will take them out from where they are,” said Dr. Jalloh.

The town hall meeting convened in response to a string of public demands urging government officials to take action in light of the escalating fatalities among Kush users and the surge in its consumption.