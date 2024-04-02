Bassirou Diomaye Faye Sworn in as Senegal’s Fifth President

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Senegal’s fifth president has been sworn into office in a ceremony held in Diamniadio, near the capital Dakar.

Last month, the 44-year-old former taxman emerged victorious in the postponed elections, securing 54 per cent of the votes, surpassing his main rival Amadou Ba. The confirmation of his win came from the country’s Constitutional Council on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by heads of state from across the continent, including Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who also serves as the chair of the regional bloc, Ecowas.