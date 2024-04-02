Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Wednesday, April 3
Augustus Kargbo’s Cesena FC Secures Serie B Promotion

Lamin Kargbo
April 2, 2024
Augustus Kargbo’s team, Cesena FC, secured promotion to Serie B after winning the Serie C championship against Pescara F.C. by 1-0, thanks to Edoardo Pierozzi. 

The Sierra Leonean forward, Kargbo, played a pivotal role in his team’s promotion to the Italian second-tier league, marking their return after a six-year absence following their last relegation.

Cesena has consistently progressed, rising from third place in 2022 to second in 2023, and ultimately securing the top position this season. They have been the frontrunner since the beginning of the championship, determined to put behind the disappointments of the previous two years’ unsuccessful playoffs.

