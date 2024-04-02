Kei Kamara joins Los Angeles FC his 11th MLS club

The Los Angeles Major League Soccer team has secured the signing of seasoned Sierra Leonean forward, Kei Kamara, with the possibility of extending his contract through 2025. This marks the 11th MLS club that the 39-year-old forward is joining. With an impressive tally of 144 goals, he stands as one of the all-time top goal scorers in MLS history.

“Kei is considered one of the best goal scorers in the history of Major League Soccer and will be a valuable addition to our team’s attacking force. He has a long history of playing in Southern California, so we are confident that it will be a source of pride for him to represent LAFC,” said John Thorrington, LAFC’s Co-President and General Manager.

Returning to Southern California, where he previously played during high school and college, marked a nostalgic journey for the former Sierra Leone striker. Beginning his MLS career in 2006, he now joins LAFC after a stint with the Chicago Fire in the 2023 season. During this time, he showcased his skills with five goals and two assists in 27 regular-season appearances.

Kamara’s MLS journey began with Columbus from 2006 to 2007, followed by stints with the San Jose Earthquakes and later the Houston Dynamo. He then spent five seasons with Sporting Kansas City from 2009 to 2013 before making a return to the Columbus Crew in 2015.

Kamara ventured into Europe on loan with Norwich City in 2013 before officially joining Middlesbrough FC in the English Championship. In 2021, he made a return to Europe, this time with Finland’s HIFK.

On the international stage, Kamara has represented Sierra Leone with distinction, earning 39 caps and contributing seven goals along with one assist across various competitions.