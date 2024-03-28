Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Introducing 15 Sierra Leoneans Shortlisted for The 2023 Vickie Remoe Prize For Journalism and New Media

Frañkvin Bob McEwen
March 28, 2024
Today we are announcing the shortlisted candidates for the 2024 Vickie Remoe Prize.

The Vickie Remoe Prize highlights emerging journalists and new media content creators for excellence, originality, and creativity. Winners will be selected and announced in April by a panel of judges who are Sierra Leonean professionals in news media and talent development. 

The following awards will be made in Journalism and New Media. The four categories include news writing, photojournalism, broadcasting, and content creation. In each category, the number of prizes will be split between male (s) and female (s) applicants. If no man or woman submits a finalist application in one or more categories, the prize will roll over to the next year. The maximum prize amount to be awarded for 2023-2024 is nLe. 200,000.

A total of 15 individuals across four different categories have been shortlisted for their skills in news writing, photography, videography, and content creation

The full list of categories and shortlisted applicants are:

  • Ibrahim Mansaray
  • Ishmail Sallieu Koroma
  • Dadson Musa
  • Sulaiman Storm Koroma
  • Hassan I. Conteh
  • James Tamba-Martha
  • Lahai Khumala
  • Fatima Kamara
  • Marian Amaria Bangura
  • Ishmael Daddy’s Bangura
  • Hassanatu Kamara
  • Ishmael Roland Kamara
  • Abu Bakarr Jalloh
  • Doreen Deigh
  • Bernadette Kemokai

 

