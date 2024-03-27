Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Wednesday, April 3
Sierra Leonean Football Veteran Lamin Bangura Passes Away in Accident

Lamin Kargbo
March 27, 2024
Lamin Bangura, the Head Coach of the Ports Authority and a former Sierra Leonean defender, tragically lost his life in a fatal accident involving his team on the Bo highway. 

The team was going to fulfil a fixture against Kahunla Ranger in the ongoing Leone Rock Premier League season. Bangura is well-respected within the Sierra Leone football community, having participated in seven matches for the Leone Stars national team from 1994 to 1998.

He was a member of the Sierra Leone squad during the 1996 African Cup of Nations tournament. His leadership role with Diamond Star is noteworthy, guiding them to their first trophy victory in the Sierra Leone Premier League in 2013.

