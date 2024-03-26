Sierra Leone Joins Global Coalition in Favor of Gaza Ceasefire

Sierra Leone’s vote on Monday, March 25, 2024, favored an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan, aligning with a coalition that comprises China, France, Russia, England, Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Slovenia, South Korea, and Switzerland.

Since October 2023, Gaza has witnessed over 31,000 casualties, predominantly women and children. The United Nations Security Council adopted the ceasefire resolution, garnering support from 14 nations, while the US abstained from participation.

The resolution also calls for the immediate release of all prisoners held by both parties.