Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday, April 3
HomeNewsSierra Leone Joins Global Coalition in Favor of Gaza Ceasefire
NewsWorld

Sierra Leone Joins Global Coalition in Favor of Gaza Ceasefire

Lamin Kargbo
March 26, 2024
0
553

Sierra Leone’s vote on Monday, March 25, 2024, favored an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan, aligning with a coalition that comprises China, France, Russia, England, Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Slovenia, South Korea, and Switzerland.

Since October 2023, Gaza has witnessed over 31,000 casualties, predominantly women and children. The United Nations Security Council adopted the ceasefire resolution, garnering support from 14 nations, while the US abstained from participation.

The resolution also calls for the immediate release of all prisoners held by both parties.

TagsGazaIsraelSierra LeoneUN Security Council
Previous Article

Senegal’s Opposition Candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye Set to Secure Victory in Presidential ...

Next Article

Sierra Leonean Football Veteran Lamin Bangura Passes Away in Accident

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.