Wednesday, April 3
Senegal’s Opposition Candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye Set to Secure Victory in Presidential Election

Lamin Kargbo
March 25, 2024
Opposition leader Ousmane Sonko (R) and Presidential candidate for the Diomaye President coalition Bassirou Diomaye Faye (C) attend campaign event in Cap Skirring, Senegal on on March 16, 2024. Ousmane Sonko, one of Senegal's leading opposition figures arrived March 16, 2024 at the International airport capskiring to hold his last campaign with his deputy, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who was also released from prison on March 14, 2024 and who Sonko has endorsed as a candidate for the March 24 presidential vote. (Photo by MUHAMADOU BITTAYE / AFP)

Senegal’s opposition candidate, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, is set to become the nation’s fifth president after his main rival Amadou Ba, of the ruling coalition, has called him to concede defeat. 

The compiled results since the conclusion of the delayed presidential election indicate that Faye, aged 44, is poised to secure an outright majority. His supporters flooded the streets of the capital Dakar in jubilant celebration.

Initially, the ruling coalition candidate, Amadou Ba, aged 62, deemed these celebrations premature, insisting that a run-off vote would be necessary to ascertain the winner. However, he subsequently reached out to Faye on Monday to extend his congratulations, as reported by a government spokesperson to journalists.

“In light of presidential election result trends and while we await the official proclamation, I congratulate… Faye for his victory in the first round,” said Ba.

Official results are expected to be announced by the Dakar appeals court on Friday. The electoral commission has not yet communicated on the tallies counted so far out of 15,633 voting stations.

 

