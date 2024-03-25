1,865 of 2,955 admitted drug abuse patients at Kissy Psychiatric Hospital linked to Kush

Dr. Sartie Kanneh, the Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, has disclosed that out of the 2,955 patients admitted to the Kissy Psychiatric Hospital in 2023 due to drug abuse, 1,865 cases were attributed to Kush.

He further said that 75 per cent of the patients fall within the age range of 20 to 34 years old. Following the burial of 32 unidentified individuals purportedly deceased due to Kush, numerous Sierra Leoneans, including members of parliament, have raised inquiries directed at various authorities regarding the efforts undertaken in combating Kush. This substance has significantly impacted the youth population of the nation.

However, the Inspector General of Police, William Fayai Sellu, has urged for a heightened campaign against Kush, advocating for the creation of a specialized court to expedite proceedings related to drug offences.

On the other hand, the Executive Director of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Andrew Jaiah Kaikai, said that his agency lacks adequate resources to combat the escalation of drug use effectively.