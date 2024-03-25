Sierra Leonean Rapper Xzu-B signs major deal with UK Label Streetwyze Entertainment

Sierra Leonean rapper Xzu-B has signed a five-year recording contract with UK-based label, Streetwyze Entertainment Company.

Formerly the Chief Judge of AYV Cypher Uncensored, he’s been a driving force in Sierra Leone’s Hip Hop scene.

Previously signed with Cathouse Record in 2010, he won the title of Best Upcoming Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the Lake Production National Music Awards in 2012.

Subsequently, he launched his own label, Troublemakers Music, releasing projects like the “Majesty Album,” a 13-track collaboration featuring artists such as Star Zee, Markmuday, Dallas B, and Menace D General.