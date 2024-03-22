Sierra Leonean Judge Miatta Maria Samba elected president of the ICC Trial Division

Sierra Leonean Judge, Justice Miatta Maria Samba has been elected as the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Trial Division.

In March 2021, the ex-Supreme Court judge commenced a nine-year tenure at the ICC. Before that, she occupied distinguished roles within Sierra Leone’s judiciary, serving as a Judge of the Court of Appeals since 2019 and presiding as a Judge of the High Court from 2015 to 2019. Her judicial responsibilities encompassed overseeing complex criminal cases, notably those involving corruption, theft, and sexual violence.

Judge Samba, also spearheaded prosecutions of significant cases at the Anti-Corruption Commission of Sierra Leone and offered pro-bono legal representation to victims of sexual offences, with a focus on cases involving minors.

Additionally, Judge Samba chaired the Legal Aid Board in Sierra Leone, overseeing the provision of legal assistance to disadvantaged individuals. Furthermore, she lectured on Criminal Law at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.

Judge Samba brings extensive international criminal justice experience. Since January 2020, she has served as a judge at the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone. Previously, she worked at the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor in Uganda from 2006 to 2010 and at the Prosecutor’s Office of the Special Court of Sierra Leone from 2002 to 2006, contributing to investigations and prosecutions of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Educationally, Judge Samba holds LL.B (Hons) and BA degrees from the University of Sierra Leone, a License to practice as Utter Barrister from the Sierra Leone Law School, and LL.M degrees from the Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria, and the Centre for Petroleum Law and Mining, University of Dundee. She is associated with prestigious legal organizations like the International Association of Female Judges and the Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association.