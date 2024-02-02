New on Netflix February Edition

February is here, and so is a fresh batch of cinematic delights waiting to be discovered on Netflix! As the winter chill settles in, what better way to cozy up than with a captivating movie night? From heart-pounding thrillers to heartwarming dramas, Netflix has something for every mood this month. Let’s dive into the must-watch movies lighting up our screens in February

A Soweto Love Story – February 14th, 2024

Desperate for her three single sons to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar.

Players – February 14th, 2024

A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps?

The Heartbreak Agency – February 14th, 2024

When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist.

Can I Tell You A Secret? – February 21st, 2024

Three women’s lives are changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrates their social media accounts. And they’re only a fraction of his many victims. (Its a limited docuseries so no trailer)

Avatar The Last Airbender (Season 1) – February 22nd, 2024

A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save a world at war – and fight a ruthless enemy bent on stopping him.

Mea Culpa – February 23rd, 2024

A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty, and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder.