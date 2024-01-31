AFCON 2023: Elite eight vie for glory in Quarter-Finals

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has entered the quarter-finals phase, leaving football enthusiasts worldwide on the edge of their seats.

As we eagerly await the showdown, here’s a recap of the round of 16 results and a sneak peek into the highly anticipated quarter-final fixtures.

Round of 16 Recap

Angola 3-0 Namibia

Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon

Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Guinea

Egypt 1-1 DR Congo (pens. 7-8)

Cape Verde 1-0 Mauritania

Senegal 1-1 Ivory Coast (pens 4-5)

Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso

Morocco 0-2 South Africa

Quarter-Final Fixtures:

Friday, February 2, 2024:

Nigeria vs Angola – Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 6 pm

DR Congo vs Guinea – Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 9 pm

Saturday, February 3, 2024:

Mali vs Ivory Coast – Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 6 pm

Cape Verde vs South Africa – Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 9 pm