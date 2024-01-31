Sierra Leone’s David Sengeh Honored in “100 Most Reputable Africans” List

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister, David Moinina Sengeh, has been recognized among the “100 Most Reputable Africans” for 2024 by Reputation Poll International.

The annual list acknowledges respected and admired individuals in various sectors, including politics, business, entertainment, and human rights advocacy within Africa. It also serves as a source of inspiration for all Africans and a reminder of the numerous gifted and accomplished people who are changing the globe.

Sengeh assumed the role of chief minister in 2023, following his appointment by President Julius Maada Bio. Before this, he served as the Chief Innovation Officer for the Directorate of Science, Technology, and Innovation and as Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education.

He is a TED Senior Fellow, who developed healthcare technologies for Africa while working at IBM Research’s newest lab in Johannesburg and Nairobi. Additionally, he is investigating the application of artificial intelligence because there are less than 50 doctors for every 100,000 people in Africa. He collaborated with KwaZulu-Natal University’s Waheeda Banu Saib. In collaboration with the Port Loko Health Management Team, he created an online platform that lets districts keep an eye on the Ebola outbreak.

Among the notable figures featured on this year’s list are Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan – President of Tanzania, Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – former President of Liberia, and South Africa’s Vusi Thembekwayo – CEO of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners, among others.