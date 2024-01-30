Mohamed Buya Turay joins Birmingham Legion on a three-year contract

Sierra Leonean winger, Mohamed Buya Turay, has joined USL Championship side, Birmingham Legion, from Odense Boldklub.

The former Malmo FF forward joins the American club on a three-year contract. In a statement that announced his exit from Odense, the club acknowledged Buya’s contribution during his tenure with the club.

“We have reached an agreement with Birmingham Legion FC regarding the transfer of Mohamed Buya Turay. As per the agreement, the 29-year-old striker will be moving to the American club immediately.”

Björn Wesström, OB’s football director, conveyed their appreciation: “We extend our thanks to Buya for his dedication during his time with OB, and we extend our best wishes to him and his family for their future endeavours.”

In response, Turay expressed his gratitude to OB for providing him and his family with a platform to showcase their talents. “I am deeply grateful to OB for welcoming me and my family into the club. I wish nothing but the best for the club’s journey forward,” Turay remarked.