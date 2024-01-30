Senegal’s AFCON reign ends in defeat to Ivory Coast

The defending champions of the African Cup of Nations, Senegal have been knocked out of the 2023 AFCON by Ivory Coast after a tense penalty shootout.

Senegal took an early lead with a brilliant goal from Habib Diallo, orchestrated by the maestro Sadio Mane. Despite their initial setback, Cote d’Ivoire displayed resilience, with Ibrahim Sangare causing havoc on the wing throughout the first half: Senegal’s defensive duo, Kalidou Koulibaly and Abdou Diallo, held firm against relentless attacks.

Hope you enjoyed as we did! 🤩 Results of yesterday #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 nerve-wracking clashes! 👇 pic.twitter.com/gbFTjY7GNH — Total Energies AFCON (@TotalAFCON2023) January 30, 2024

The turning point arrived in the 86th minute when Nicolas Pepe was fouled in the box, leading to Franck Kessie’s nerve-wracking equaliser from the penalty spot. Extra time saw both teams locked in a fierce battle, setting the stage for a penalty shootout that would become the stuff of legend.

As the shootout unfolded, each side netted their first three penalties. The defining moment came when Kalifa Coulibaly’s effort struck the upright, paving the way for Franck Kessie to seal the victory with a decisive kick.

Senegal, who had held the title, must turn over their crown as Cote d’Ivoire advances dramatically. The result has injected a newfound excitement into the tournament, promising a thrilling quarter-final stage.