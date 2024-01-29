Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso quit ECOWAS

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have declared their intention to exit the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas). These nations, led by juntas, had previously faced suspension from the bloc due to calls for their return to democratic governance. Their decision to withdraw from Ecowas is described as a “sovereign choice” by their respective governments, despite their status as founding members of the organization established in 1975.

In a unified statement broadcasted on state media across the three countries, they criticized Ecowas for straying from its original principles and the spirit of Pan-Africanism, alleging that the organization, influenced by external forces, had become a destabilizing force rather than a support mechanism against jihadist violence in their territories.

Tensions between the bloc and the trio of nations escalated following military coups in Niger (July), Burkina Faso (2022), and Mali (2020). Despite Ecowas’ calls for a return to civilian rule, the military leaders have remained steadfast, accusing the bloc of foreign influence.

Furthermore, the three countries have distanced themselves from their former colonial power, France, while strengthening ties with Russia. They solidified their collaboration with the formation of The Alliance of Sahel States in September, emphasizing their priority of restoring security before holding elections, given the jihadist threats affiliated with groups like al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

Niger’s military administration has proposed a transition period of up to three years before reinstating civilian governance. In Mali, the military government’s promise to conduct elections in February has been postponed indefinitely, while Burkina Faso plans to hold elections in the upcoming summer, prioritizing the fight against insurgents.

A scheduled meeting between Ecowas delegates and the junta in Niger was postponed due to technical issues with the aircraft meant to transport the delegation from Abuja to Niamey. Despite the suspension from Ecowas and various diplomatic efforts, including negotiations and threats of sanctions, the military-led governments remain firm in their stance against external interference, focusing on addressing internal security challenges before political transitions.