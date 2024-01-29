Sierra Leone among top 10 African nations with the highest food inflation

Sierra Leone has been ranked among the top 10 African countries experiencing the highest food inflation rates, according to the Food Security Update report from the World Bank.

This situation arises amidst the widespread challenge of high food inflation, which presents significant obstacles for individuals, households, and entire nations, particularly in Africa, where it exacerbates strains on developing economies. The escalation in prices of essential food items triggers ripple effects across various facets of daily life, impacting vulnerable communities and placing immense pressure on economies.

In 2023, a considerable number of African nations grappled with food crises. According to the Food Security Update report, in December 2023, an estimated 31.7 million individuals in West and Central Africa urgently required food and nutrition assistance, with projections indicating a potential increase to 44.5 million during the lean season between June and August 2024 without appropriate interventions.

Sierra Leone occupies the second position, following Egypt at number one and preceding Malawi, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Ghana, The Gambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

10 African countries with the highest food inflation

Rank Country Food inflation% (January 2023) Food inflation% (current) 1. Egypt 47.9 60.5 2. Sierra Leone 47.5 59.2 3. Malawi 30.5 41.7 4. Zimbabwe 264.0 38.3 5. Burundi 41.3 34.4 6. Nigeria 24.3 33.9 7. Ethiopia 33.6 30.0 8. Ghana 61.0 28.7 9. Gambia 16.9 23.6 10. Democratic Republic of Congo 13.6 18.9

Credit: Business Insider Africa