Monday, January 29
Is Drizilik Sierra Leone’s hip-hop King? – See what people are saying!

Lamin Kargbo
January 29, 2024
Hip-hop, a genre embodying a blend of culture, lifestyle, and various artistic elements, is currently surrounded by controversies within Sierra Leone’s music scene. Yesterday, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparked a discussion soliciting honest opinions on the “face of Sierra Leone hip-hop” among Kao Denero, Drizilik, YOK 7, and King Boss L.A.

 

However, Vickie Remoe, Drizilik’s publicist, swiftly responded, asserting that Drizilik is not classified as a hip-hop artist and never has been. She contended that Kao Denero, YOK 7, King Boss L.A., and Menace D General are the prominent figures in hip-hop. 

 

Remoe maintained that Kao Denero, with his extensive discography, numerous hits, substantial fanbase, and lifestyle, has consistently represented the face of hip-hop in Sierra Leone.

This statement ignited numerous controversies across various social media platforms beyond X, prompting arguments comparing Drizilik to Kao Denero, a veteran of the Sierra Leone hip-hop scene for over two decades.

Some referenced streams, while others discussed years in the game, and numbers of international features.

Amidst the uproar, Drizilik intervened, asserting himself as the “modern-day King of Hip Hop/Rap in Sierra Leone.” He emphasized his prowess by highlighting instances where he outperformed top rappers in collaborative features.

However, as the adage goes, numbers tell the tale. Currently, Drizilik dominates the hip-hop song charts in Sierra Leone on Audiomack, amassing millions of plays on the platform, as well as on others like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

As the debate persists, the question arises: Is Drizilik, one of Sierra Leone’s most beloved artists, truly the King of Hip Hop?

