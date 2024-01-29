Is Drizilik Sierra Leone’s hip-hop King? – See what people are saying!

Hip-hop, a genre embodying a blend of culture, lifestyle, and various artistic elements, is currently surrounded by controversies within Sierra Leone’s music scene. Yesterday, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparked a discussion soliciting honest opinions on the “face of Sierra Leone hip-hop” among Kao Denero, Drizilik, YOK 7, and King Boss L.A.

Honest Answers Only, Who is the Face of sierra Leone 🇸🇱 Hip Hop now? pic.twitter.com/LszyxNNGuP — @boylondon Tee (@boylondon_Tee) January 28, 2024

However, Vickie Remoe, Drizilik’s publicist, swiftly responded, asserting that Drizilik is not classified as a hip-hop artist and never has been. She contended that Kao Denero, YOK 7, King Boss L.A., and Menace D General are the prominent figures in hip-hop.

Kao is hiphop

Yok7 is hiphop

LAJ is hiphop

Menace is hiphop Drizilik is NOT and never has been a hip hop artist. Hip hop is as much about rap music as it is about the culture (fashion, lifestyle, persona). The face of hip-hop probably still is and always has been Kao. He has… https://t.co/WPS4EeupIT — Vickie Remoe (@VickieRemoe) January 28, 2024

Remoe maintained that Kao Denero, with his extensive discography, numerous hits, substantial fanbase, and lifestyle, has consistently represented the face of hip-hop in Sierra Leone.

This statement ignited numerous controversies across various social media platforms beyond X, prompting arguments comparing Drizilik to Kao Denero, a veteran of the Sierra Leone hip-hop scene for over two decades.

Some referenced streams, while others discussed years in the game, and numbers of international features.

Kao is the goat we all know that. Saying drizilik has NEVER been hip hop is something i do not agree with. he's dropped some of the best rap songs in recent years i just feel like he changed his sound/style too quick for a new school. — Tahir (@lifewithtahir) January 28, 2024

Drizilik, of course

As far as Sierra Leone🇸🇱music is concerned, in and out of Sierra Leone, Drizilik is the captain Drizilik is well recognized and well known more than the president himself

My bro, see Drizilik is the first and only individual with 4 NEA awards in one night — Last king rampage (@last_rampage) January 28, 2024

First off, before anyone misunderstands my comment, I know you’re not discrediting @drizilik , far from it. But for facts’ sake, what is hip-hop culture? Is it necessarily baggy jeans, violence, crime, drugs, and foul language? 🤷🏾‍♂️ I think hip-hop culture is ‘Thug life’ which… — Hamid Gbawuru Marah (@Evamid) January 29, 2024

Thank you for such affirmation, as I’ve always been saying Kao is the greatest Hip Hop artist of our time and Drizi is more of a storyteller than doing hardcore rap music (which is hip hop) — Alimamy Issa (@Alkaydprince) January 28, 2024

Kao can never make a better album than Drizilik

Famous can never make a better album than Emmerson https://t.co/EIGIGYqzUx — Francis Turay (@FrancisTuray8) January 29, 2024

Amidst the uproar, Drizilik intervened, asserting himself as the “modern-day King of Hip Hop/Rap in Sierra Leone.” He emphasized his prowess by highlighting instances where he outperformed top rappers in collaborative features.

Babes you de jeopardise me street cred😂

drop this argument ma.

I’m the Modern day King Of Hip Hop/ Rap in Sierra Leone. I’ve washed the top rappers several times on features😂😂 — Drizilik 🇸🇱 (@drizilik) January 28, 2024

However, as the adage goes, numbers tell the tale. Currently, Drizilik dominates the hip-hop song charts in Sierra Leone on Audiomack, amassing millions of plays on the platform, as well as on others like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

As the debate persists, the question arises: Is Drizilik, one of Sierra Leone’s most beloved artists, truly the King of Hip Hop?