DR Congo knocks out Egypt, seven-time champions, from AFCON 2023

DR Congo has eliminated Egypt, the seven-time champions, from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, following a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the round of sixteen.
The Pharaohs were sent packing after Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi scored the decisive penalty for the Congolese, sealing an 8-7 penalty shoot-out. DR Congo will face Guinea in the quarter-finals while Mohamed Salah’s dreams of returning from injury to lift the trophy with Egypt were shattered.
Google is paying 90 to 100$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family. On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $10,000 this last four weeks. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself If you don’t :-
.
CHECK IT:→ →www.cash.salary49.com