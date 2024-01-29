Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, January 29
HomeAfricaDR Congo knocks out Egypt, seven-time champions, from AFCON 2023
AfricaFootballNewsPeopleSports

DR Congo knocks out Egypt, seven-time champions, from AFCON 2023

Daniel Kargbo
January 29, 2024
1
188

DR Congo has eliminated Egypt, the seven-time champions, from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, following a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the round of sixteen.

The Pharaohs were sent packing after Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi scored the decisive penalty for the Congolese, sealing an 8-7 penalty shoot-out. DR Congo will face Guinea in the quarter-finals while Mohamed Salah’s dreams of returning from injury to lift the trophy with Egypt were shattered.

 

TagsAFCON 2023Africa FootballDR CongoEgypt
Previous Article

New content and podcast recording studio opens in Freetown

Next Article

Is Drizilik Sierra Leone’s hip-hop King? – See what people are saying!

1 comment

  1. jesous 29 January, 2024 at 11:28 Reply

    Google is paying 90 to 100$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family. On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $10,000 this last four weeks. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself If you don’t :-
    .
    CHECK IT:→ →www.cash.salary49.com

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.