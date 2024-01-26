Schools for Salone, PFC, and SALBOT collaborate to enhance teaching and promote reading through transformative workshop

Schools For Salone (SfS), in partnership with Programme for Children (PFC), and the Sierra Leone Book Trust, held a transformative nine-day workshop for 30 primary and secondary school teachers and community library assistants in Makali, Koribondo, and Mamboma.

This workshop is an integral component of SfS’s ongoing program to enhance the capacities of teachers and library assistants, with the primary goal of fostering a love for reading among children in the schools they support.

The program, however, goes beyond theoretical knowledge, as it is carefully designed to be hands-on and practical, allowing participants to actively engage in meaningful activities. The sessions are tailored to enhance teachers’ understanding of effectively utilizing donated books to enrich the curriculum, managing school and community libraries, refining reading promotion skills, implementing sound records management, and employing effective monitoring techniques.

The expected outcome of the workshop is for teachers and library assistants to experience high competence and confidence in promoting reading within their respective schools and community libraries.

In addition, SfS has committed to providing support to a school and two community libraries by furnishing them with current prescribed textbooks and supplementary reading materials as part of its continuous initiative to supply books to schools and community libraries.

The objective is for these books to contribute to increased access to reading materials, improvements in teaching and learning, a reduction in the pupil-to-textbook ratio, greater utilization of school and community libraries, and a decrease in the financial burden on parents and teachers in rural areas due to reduced book purchasing costs.