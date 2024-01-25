Ivory Coast narrowly advances into the AFCON 2023 Round of 16 after Morocco’s win over Zambia

Host nation Ivory Coast narrowly survived group stage exit after being ranked among the four best third-place teams in the group stage of the 2023 AFCON following Morocco’s 1-0 win against Zambia.

Ivory Coast suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea on Monday evening, a defeat that kept their chances of progressing to the next round hanging on a thread with three points to their name after losing to Nigeria in matchday two.

However, the prayers and sleepless nights of the host nation paid off as Zambia failed to earn a point against Morocco on Wednesday evening. Ivory Coast will clash with Senegal in the round of 16 on January 29.