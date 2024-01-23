Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday, January 24
HomeAfricaFrom Right Back to Rocket: Nsue’s AFCON Stunner continues
AfricaFootballSports

From Right Back to Rocket: Nsue’s AFCON Stunner continues

Daniel Kargbo
January 23, 2024
0
504

Emilio Nsue, a name not many had heard before, is tearing up the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. This Equatorial Guinean captain, usually found defending for a third-tier Spanish club, CF InterCity, has transformed into a goal-hungry striker on the international stage.

The 34-year-old currently sits atop the AFCON scoring charts with an incredible five goals in just three games, including a jaw-dropping hat-trick against Guinea Bissau. 

Nsue leads his team with not just goals but with the captain’s armband and a commanding presence on the pitch. The versatile captain led his team to a famous 4-0 victory against the host nation Ivory Coast on Monday evening. A defeat many believe is the greatest upset in the history of the AFCON. 

 

TagsAFCON 2023Emilio Nsue
Previous Article

Secretary Blinken Vows Stronger US-Africa Ties Amid Global Crises

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.