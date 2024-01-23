Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday, January 24
HomeAfricaSecretary Blinken Vows Stronger US-Africa Ties Amid Global Crises
AfricaNews & PoliticsPeopleWorld

Secretary Blinken Vows Stronger US-Africa Ties Amid Global Crises

Lamin Kargbo
January 23, 2024
0
606

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed America’s commitment to strengthening ties with Africa during his tour of Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Angola. 

Amid global crises, particularly in the Sahel, Blinken emphasized the importance of deepening partnerships. Despite President Biden’s absence from Africa last year, Blinken quoted him, stating, “We are all in when it comes to Africa.” 

Cape Verde, praised as a “beacon of stability,” received US aid for port expansion and is set to collaborate further. Blinken’s tour aims to foster stronger diplomatic relations and address security concerns in the region.

TagsAfricaAntony BlinkenUS-Secretary of StateUSA
Previous Article

AFCON 2023: Ghana’s Black Stars face a second straight group stage exit

Next Article

From Right Back to Rocket: Nsue’s AFCON Stunner continues

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.