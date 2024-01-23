Secretary Blinken Vows Stronger US-Africa Ties Amid Global Crises

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed America’s commitment to strengthening ties with Africa during his tour of Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Angola.

Amid global crises, particularly in the Sahel, Blinken emphasized the importance of deepening partnerships. Despite President Biden’s absence from Africa last year, Blinken quoted him, stating, “We are all in when it comes to Africa.”

Cape Verde, praised as a “beacon of stability,” received US aid for port expansion and is set to collaborate further. Blinken’s tour aims to foster stronger diplomatic relations and address security concerns in the region.