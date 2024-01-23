AFCON 2023: Ghana’s Black Stars face a second straight group stage exit

From heroes to heartbreak, the Black Stars of Ghana dramatically crashed out of the 2023 AFCON group stage, marking the second time in a row they’ve failed to progress to the knockout stage.

Jordan Ayew, the hero of the hour, bagged two penalties that sent the Black Stars soaring above Egypt in the group standings. It was a glimmer of hope and a taste of victory, but how quickly it turned sour as history repeats itself.

Remember that gut-wrenching feeling of the 3-2 defeat to Comoros two years ago? Well, history just repeated itself in the cruellest way possible. With the clock ticking down, Mozambique, the underdogs clawed their way back at stoppage time. First, a penalty coolly slotted home by Catamo, then a towering header by Mandava that left Ghanaian heads hanging in disbelief.

While Egypt salvaged a draw in their game against Cape Verde, it was Ghana’s fate that was sealed, with two stoppage-time goals, and two sucker punches that knocked the wind right out of the Black Stars’ sails, from celebration to despair.

Meanwhile, the host nation, Ivory Coast, finds itself in a predicament following the setback of losing two consecutive games. With only three points, they currently hold the third position, and their chances of qualifying for the next round hang in the balance.