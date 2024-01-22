Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Tuesday, January 23
East End Lions Bolster Attack with Ghanaian International Isaac Opoku Agyemang

Ahmed Tejan Cole
January 22, 2024
Sierra Leone Premier League side, East End Lions have successfully signed Ghanaian International Striker, Isaac Opoku Agyemang on a long-term contract. 

The club’s management, in an official statement, expressed their excitement about the signing, highlighting Agyemang’s versatility, skill, and invaluable experience as key assets that will enhance the team’s attacking options.

 

Agyemang, 25, previously played for Lizbeth FC, Ashanti Gold SC, and FC Smartex 1996. His professional journey also included a stint with Serbian side Partizan Belgrade, where he signed on loan from Ashanti Gold SC in 2021. 

His signing brings a wealth of experience to the East End Lions as a versatile attacking midfielder. He is known for his powerful finishing and exceptional goal-scoring instincts, Isaac is expected to significantly contribute to the team’s offensive capabilities.

However, Agyemang becomes the sixth Ghanaian player to join the club during the ongoing Leone Rock Premier League.

