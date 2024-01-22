Go Bifo Women Freetown chapter gets first executive

Go Bifo Women Freetown Chapter has elected its first executive. The organization, which comprises formerly incarcerated women, was established by AdvocAid, a prominent women’s rights organization, to keep them together in pursuing a life after incarceration. It has so far been run by the National Congress of Go Bifo Women Sierra Leone since its inception in 2012.

Sia Fatmata Deen and Demoh Bangura were elected as President and Vice President respectively, while Adama Sesay and Haja Kanu were voted into the Secretary-General and Public Relations Office respectively, among other officials.

In the absence of the president-elect, the vice admonished the group to stay together regardless of their differences.

The new executive and the entire membership say they are planning a range of activities including community outreach, get-together and a visit to various correctional centres. The group hopes that with the new administrators, some of the challenges faced in mobilizing members to achieve a goal will be dealt with.

Go Bifo Women presently has five chapters in Sierra Leone with a mission to expand to other areas across Sierra Leone. Freetown, Kenema, Makeni, Bo and Kabala all host subgroups of the organization.