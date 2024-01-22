Burna Boy to perform at 2024 Grammys

Nigerian star Burna Boy will perform at the 2024 GRAMMYs on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US.

The Recording Academy, on Monday, January 22, unveiled the exciting news, announcing that the ‘City Boy’ maestro Burna Boy will be among the distinguished performers alongside notable artists like Luke Combs and Travis Scott.

🚨 Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS. ↪️ See who else is performing: https://t.co/f464MW6zR7 pic.twitter.com/w5QqiMEMoo — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 22, 2024

Burna Boy received three nominations at the 66th Grammys. His nominations include Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World,’ Best Global Music Performance for ‘Alone,’ and Best African Music Performance for ‘City Boys.’