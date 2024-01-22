Vickie Remoe Institute of Digital Communications

Tuesday, January 23
Burna Boy to perform at 2024 Grammys

Lamin Kargbo
January 22, 2024
Nigerian star Burna Boy will perform at the 2024 GRAMMYs on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US.

The Recording Academy, on Monday, January 22, unveiled the exciting news, announcing that the ‘City Boy’ maestro Burna Boy will be among the distinguished performers alongside notable artists like Luke Combs and Travis Scott.

Burna Boy received three nominations at the 66th Grammys. His nominations include Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World,’ Best Global Music Performance for ‘Alone,’ and Best African Music Performance for ‘City Boys.’

